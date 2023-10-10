Napster: From Piracy to Music Streaming

Napster, once notorious for its involvement in online file sharing and copyright infringement, has since transformed into a legitimate music streaming platform. Today, it is on par with industry giants like Spotify and Apple Music in terms of features and catalogue. For artists and label managers, it is crucial to make sure your music is available wherever your audience is. Uploading your music to Napster can help you reach more listeners.

To upload your music to Napster, you can partner with RouteNote, a distributor that has been working with Napster since 2010. Unlike some other distributors, such as DistroKid and Amuse, RouteNote offers free and easy distribution to Napster. Simply sign up on RouteNote.com, create a new release and provide all the necessary metadata, including your music and artwork. You can choose to distribute your music for free or opt for premium distribution.

With RouteNote’s Free option, there are no upfront fees or recurring subscription costs, and artists keep 85% of the revenue generated. Meanwhile, RouteNote Premium allows artists to keep 100% of their earnings, but it involves a small upfront fee and an annual cost of $9.99. Both options provide the same features and stores to artists, regardless of the chosen tier. Artists always retain 100% of the rights to their music and have the flexibility to switch tiers or make changes to their releases.

Once you have submitted your release, it will go through a moderation process RouteNote’s team to ensure formatting and copyright compliance. After approval, your music will be sent to Napster, which typically makes the music live within 7 days. Keep in mind that statistics and earnings from Napster are reported 75 days after the close of each month, compared to other stores that report after 45 days.

In addition to being a standalone streaming service, Napster’s technology powers various other services and partners, including mobile and telecom operators like SFR, Vivo, Telefonica, Drillisch, Terra, and Huawei, as well as retail and e-commerce platforms.

Although Napster’s journey has been tumultuous, with legal battles and bankruptcies, it has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the music industry. It paved the way for online music delivery, setting the stage for platforms like the iTunes Store and streaming services like Spotify. Despite its checkered past, Napster has managed to reinvent itself and remains a significant player in the digital music landscape.

