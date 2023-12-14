What is most watched on Hulu?

What’s Trending on Hulu: A Look at the Most Watched Shows and Movies

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Hulu has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, it’s no wonder that millions of viewers flock to Hulu for their daily dose of entertainment. But what exactly are people watching the most on this platform? Let’s dive into the most watched shows and movies on Hulu.

Most Watched Shows:

Hulu boasts an impressive collection of popular TV shows, both past and present. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, there’s something for everyone. Some of the most watched shows on Hulu include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a dystopian drama that has captivated audiences with its thought-provoking storyline and powerful performances. Another fan favorite is “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” a comedy series that follows the lives of detectives in a New York City police precinct. Other notable mentions include “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Rick and Morty,” and “This Is Us.”

Most Watched Movies:

When it comes to movies, Hulu offers a diverse range of options to cater to different tastes. From critically acclaimed films to beloved classics, there’s a movie for every movie buff. Some of the most watched movies on Hulu include “Palm Springs,” a romantic comedy that garnered rave reviews for its unique twist on the time-loop concept. Another popular choice is “Parasite,” the Oscar-winning South Korean film that took the world storm with its gripping storytelling and social commentary. Other notable mentions include “The Shape of Water,” “Booksmart,” and “Little Miss Sunshine.”

FAQ:

Q: What is Hulu?

A: Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content.

Q: How does Hulu work?

A: To access Hulu, users need to subscribe to one of its plans and create an account. Once subscribed, users can stream content on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Q: Are there ads on Hulu?

A: Hulu offers two types of plans: one with ads and one without ads. The ad-supported plan is more affordable, while the ad-free plan comes at a slightly higher price.

In conclusion, Hulu provides a plethora of options for viewers seeking quality entertainment. Whether you’re into binge-worthy TV shows or captivating movies, Hulu has got you covered. With its ever-growing library and a finger on the pulse of what’s trending, Hulu continues to be a go-to streaming platform for millions of viewers worldwide.