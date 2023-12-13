What is Microsoft getting rid of?

Microsoft’s Latest Purge: What’s on the Chopping Block?

In a surprising move, tech giant Microsoft has recently announced a series of changes that involve bidding farewell to some of its long-standing products and services. This strategic decision aims to streamline the company’s offerings and focus on its core businesses. Here’s a breakdown of what Microsoft is getting rid of and how it may impact users.

Windows 10X: A Shift in Priorities

One of the most notable casualties of Microsoft’s purge is Windows 10X, a lightweight version of its flagship operating system. Originally designed for dual-screen devices, Microsoft has decided to shift its focus towards integrating the best features of Windows 10X directly into the main Windows 10 platform. This means that Windows 10X will no longer be released as a standalone product.

Cortana: A Voice Assistant Retreat

Microsoft’s voice assistant, Cortana, is also undergoing significant changes. Initially introduced as a competitor to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, Cortana will no longer be available as a standalone app on mobile devices. Instead, Microsoft plans to integrate Cortana’s functionalities into its Microsoft 365 suite of productivity tools, emphasizing its role as a productivity assistant.

Microsoft Store for Business and Education: Consolidation Efforts

Microsoft is consolidating its digital storefronts retiring the Microsoft Store for Business and Microsoft Store for Education. These platforms were primarily used organizations and educational institutions to distribute apps and manage licenses. Going forward, Microsoft will be directing users to the main Microsoft Store, simplifying the app acquisition process.

FAQ

Q: What does “streamline” mean?

A: Streamline refers to the process of making something more efficient and simplified removing unnecessary elements or steps.

Q: What is an operating system?

A: An operating system is the software that manages computer hardware and software resources, providing a platform for other software applications to run on.

Q: What is a digital storefront?

A: A digital storefront is an online platform where users can browse, purchase, and download software applications, games, and other digital content.

While these changes may come as a disappointment to some users, Microsoft’s decision to trim its product lineup reflects the company’s commitment to refining its offerings and focusing on its core strengths. By streamlining its portfolio, Microsoft aims to deliver a more cohesive and efficient experience for its users, ultimately driving innovation and growth in the tech industry.