Michael Weatherly: From NCIS to Bull

Introduction

Michael Weatherly, the charismatic actor known for his role as Special Agent Tony DiNozzo on the hit TV series NCIS, has been making waves in the entertainment industry for years. Since leaving NCIS in 2016, Weatherly has been keeping busy with his new show Bull, as well as various other projects. Let’s take a closer look at what Michael Weatherly is doing now.

What is Michael Weatherly doing now?

After bidding farewell to NCIS, Weatherly quickly found a new home on the legal drama series Bull. In the show, he plays the role of Dr. Jason Bull, a brilliant trial consultant who uses psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to shape successful defense strategies. Bull has been a hit with audiences, and Weatherly’s portrayal of the complex character has garnered critical acclaim.

In addition to his work on Bull, Weatherly has also been involved in producing and directing. He recently directed an episode of the show and has expressed his interest in taking on more behind-the-scenes roles in the future.

FAQ

Q: When did Michael Weatherly leave NCIS?

A: Michael Weatherly left NCIS in 2016 after playing the character of Tony DiNozzo for 13 seasons.

Q: How long has Bull been on the air?

A: Bull premiered in 2016 and is currently in its sixth season.

Q: Has Michael Weatherly won any awards for his work on Bull?

A: While Weatherly has not won any awards for his role on Bull, he has been nominated for several, including the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series.

Conclusion

Michael Weatherly has successfully transitioned from his beloved role on NCIS to his current endeavor on Bull. With his talent and versatility, Weatherly continues to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact on the television industry. Whether he’s in front of the camera or behind it, there’s no doubt that Michael Weatherly is a force to be reckoned with.