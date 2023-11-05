Miami Math: Unveiling the Quirky Calculations of South Florida

If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, you may have come across the trending phenomenon of girl math and boy math. But did you know that in Miami, we have our very own brand of math? Welcome to the world of “Miami math” – a unique calculation system that only makes sense if you’re familiar with the quirks and idiosyncrasies of life in the Magic City.

Inspired his Hialeah upbringing, Josue Alvarez, a proud Cuban-American, took to TikTok and Instagram to break down the examples of Miami math that many South Floridians are guilty of making. In his now-viral video, Alvarez playfully illustrates the absurd calculations we sometimes employ to justify our actions in Miami.

Miami math is that split-second decision to tell your friends you’re already on the way when you’re just stepping out of the shower. It’s the art of making even the most mundane situations appear extravagant and indulgent. Driving a luxury BMW while living in a modest efficiency? That’s Miami math. Not having enough money to make rent but somehow managing to afford bottle service? You guessed it – Miami math.

One of the amusing characteristics of Miami math is the distorted perception of distance. We’ll complain about a 30-40 minute drive within the city, but gladly embark on a 4-hour journey to Orlando without batting an eyelid. According to Alvarez, it’s about the belief that everything we could ever want or need is right here in Miami, making other nearby cities seem impossibly distant.

Now, think about your own experiences in Miami. Have you ever caught yourself engaging in Miami math without realizing it? Share your examples with us on social media using the hashtag #MiamiMath and let’s celebrate the quirks of our beloved Magic City together!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Miami math?

Miami math refers to the unique calculation system that people in South Florida employ to justify their actions and lifestyle choices. It involves indulging in seemingly extravagant behaviors while managing other financial responsibilities.

How did the trend of Miami math start?

The trend of Miami math was inspired the girl math and boy math trends on TikTok, in which people humorously justify their spending habits. Josue Alvarez, a Cuban-American from Hialeah, decided to give the trend a Miami twist and highlight the peculiar calculations that many South Floridians make.

What are some examples of Miami math?

Examples of Miami math include driving luxury cars while living in modest accommodations, prioritizing indulgent experiences over basic necessities, and perceiving nearby cities as too far while willingly embarking on long trips.

Can I share my own Miami math examples?

Absolutely! We encourage you to share your own Miami math examples on social media using the hashtag #MiamiMath. Let’s have some fun celebrating the unconventional calculations of life in the Magic City!