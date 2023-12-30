Meta Quest for Business: Unlocking the Potential of Extended Reality in the Enterprise

Meta Quest for Business, Meta’s latest offering in the world of extended reality (XR), is set to revolutionize how companies harness the power of XR in the enterprise. As the metaverse continues to evolve and the adoption of XR devices in businesses increases, Meta aims to expand its presence in the enterprise market.

While Meta has been successful in providing affordable and popular devices for gaming and entertainment, its focus on the consumer market has limited its reach in the business world. With Meta Quest for Business, the tech giant aims to change that.

Meta Quest for Business is a subscription service designed to assist companies in their XR transformation. It offers extensive technical support and enterprise-level features that help organizations scale the power of Meta Quest across their company. The solution focuses on providing comprehensive user, device, and custom app management controls, allowing businesses to manage their XR ecosystem with ease.

One of the key advantages of Meta Quest for Business is its ability to help companies align teams in the metaverse while ensuring compliance and security standards are met. Many organizations are eager to leverage the benefits of extended reality but are concerned about data management in shared virtual spaces. Meta Quest for Business addresses these concerns providing robust security strategies and controls.

Notably, Meta Quest for Business is not Meta’s first venture into the enterprise landscape. Back in 2017, Meta introduced “Oculus for Business,” which was later rebranded to “Quest for Business” after Meta’s major rebranding. These solutions provided hardware bundles and software functionalities tailored for business use. The latest iteration, Meta Quest for Business, builds upon the feedback of Meta’s customers, focusing more on software-centric features.

The subscription service offers three core areas of functionality: user management, device management, and app management. With Meta Quest for Business, company leaders can easily manage user access to Meta Quest headsets, control device settings and provisioning, and manage and deploy private apps.

Moreover, Meta Quest for Business comes with specialist XR support from the Meta team. The subscription options include standard support and support “Plus,” which provides 24/7 technical assistance and customer service, reducing response times and offering live chat functionality.

While Meta Quest for Business is primarily software-focused, Meta also offers hardware options. The subscription is compatible with Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 2, and companies have the option to bulk order headsets through Meta’s sales team for their staff members.

Meta Quest for Business is set to unlock the full potential of extended reality in the enterprise. With its comprehensive features, robust security measures, and dedicated support, companies can confidently embrace XR technology for improved collaboration, productivity, and innovation in the metaverse.