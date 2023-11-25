What is marriage like in North Korea?

In the secretive and isolated nation of North Korea, marriage is not just a personal union between two individuals, but a deeply political and social institution. The government plays a significant role in regulating and controlling the institution of marriage, shaping the lives of couples in ways that may seem unusual to outsiders.

Marriage in North Korea is often seen as a duty to the state rather than a purely personal choice. The government encourages early marriage, and it is not uncommon for couples to tie the knot in their early twenties. This emphasis on early marriage is rooted in the country’s ideology of Juche, which promotes self-reliance and the continuation of the nation.

Arranged marriages were once common in North Korea, with families playing a crucial role in selecting suitable partners for their children. However, in recent years, there has been a shift towards more freedom in choosing a spouse. While families still have influence, young people now have more agency in deciding whom they marry.

Once married, couples are expected to adhere to traditional gender roles. Men are typically the breadwinners, while women are responsible for household chores and child-rearing. However, with the increasing number of women in the workforce, these roles are slowly evolving.

FAQ:

Q: Are love marriages allowed in North Korea?

A: Yes, love marriages are allowed in North Korea. While families may still have some influence, young people have more freedom to choose their partners.

Q: Is divorce common in North Korea?

A: Divorce rates in North Korea are relatively low compared to other countries. However, divorce is becoming more common, particularly in urban areas.

Q: Can North Koreans marry foreigners?

A: Marrying foreigners is highly restricted in North Korea. The government tightly controls interactions with foreigners, making it challenging for North Koreans to marry someone from another country.

In conclusion, marriage in North Korea is a complex blend of political, social, and cultural factors. While the government plays a significant role in regulating and controlling the institution, there are also signs of changing attitudes and increasing individual agency. As the country continues to evolve, so too will the dynamics of marriage in North Korea.