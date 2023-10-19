The Language of Love: Understanding Marriage Language

TikTok’s latest viral challenge, #MarriageLanguage, has couples sharing the quirky nicknames and terms they use to describe everyday items. From referring to bubble baths as “t-t-tubbins” to calling curtains “flying blankies,” these terms are unique to each couple and help create a special bond between partners. This language, known as marriage language, is not exclusive to married couples but can be found in any healthy relationship.

Marriage language consists of silly nicknames, inside jokes, and endearing phrases that are only decipherable to the two individuals involved. It goes beyond just having a shortcut for a word; it is a way of saying, “we know each other, we understand each other.” According to Cara Gardenswartz, a clinical psychologist, marriage language is about emotional togetherness and is an essential component of a healthy relationship.

Marriage language typically develops over time and is more likely to occur in relationships that have reached a level of security and closeness. It often stems from childhood memories and experiences, as well as phrases picked up from children for couples who are also parents. Verbal slip-ups or misnomers can also give rise to marriage language, creating laughable moments and further strengthening the bond between partners.

The experts emphasize that marriage language fosters intimacy and is a fun and secretive way to communicate. It creates a unique connection between partners and can even add spice to the sexual aspect of a relationship. Overall, marriage language is a reflection of the deep understanding and closeness that partners share.

