What is Mark Harmon doing now after NCIS?

Mark Harmon’s Post-NCIS Endeavors: A Look into His Current Ventures

Mark Harmon, renowned for his portrayal of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the hit television series NCIS, has left fans wondering what he is up to now that he has bid farewell to the long-running show. Since his departure from NCIS, Harmon has been keeping himself busy with a variety of projects and personal pursuits.

Mark Harmon’s Production Company

One of Harmon’s main focuses post-NCIS is his production company, Wings Productions. Established in 1995, the company has been involved in the creation of numerous successful television shows and movies. Harmon has taken on the role of executive producer for several projects under Wings Productions, showcasing his talent not only in front of the camera but also behind the scenes.

Charitable Work

Beyond his professional endeavors, Harmon is also actively involved in philanthropy. He has been a strong advocate for various charitable causes, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the American Red Cross. Harmon’s dedication to giving back to the community is a testament to his compassionate nature and desire to make a positive impact.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Mark Harmon planning to return to NCIS?

A: As of now, there are no official announcements regarding Mark Harmon’s return to NCIS. However, he has expressed his gratitude for the show and the character of Gibbs, leaving the door open for potential future appearances.

Q: Will Mark Harmon be starring in any new television shows or movies?

A: While there are no confirmed projects featuring Mark Harmon as an actor at the moment, his production company, Wings Productions, continues to develop new content. It is possible that Harmon may take on roles in upcoming productions under his own company.

Q: What other interests does Mark Harmon pursue outside of acting?

A: Apart from his involvement in the entertainment industry, Mark Harmon is an avid sports enthusiast. He has a passion for football and even played college football at UCLA. Harmon also enjoys spending time with his family and engaging in outdoor activities.

Although Mark Harmon has bid farewell to his iconic role on NCIS, his fans can rest assured that he is actively pursuing new ventures and making a difference in various aspects of his life. Whether it be through his production company or his philanthropic efforts, Harmon continues to leave a lasting impact on and off the screen.