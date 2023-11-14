What Is Lionel Messi’s Family?

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football superstar, is not only known for his incredible skills on the field but also for his close-knit family. Let’s take a closer look at the people who make up Messi’s family and the role they play in his life.

The Messi Clan

At the center of Messi’s family is his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The couple has known each other since childhood and got married in 2017. Antonela is not just Messi’s partner but also his biggest supporter. She often attends his matches and shares glimpses of their family life on social media.

Messi and Antonela have three children together. Their eldest son, Thiago Messi Roccuzzo, was born in 2012. He is often seen cheering for his father from the stands. Mateo Messi Roccuzzo, their second son, was born in 2015. The youngest member of the family is Ciro Messi Roccuzzo, born in 2018.

A Supportive Network

Messi’s immediate family is not the only one that supports him. His parents, Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini, have been his side since the beginning of his football journey. They have always been there to offer guidance and encouragement, helping him navigate the challenges of his career.

In addition to his parents, Messi’s siblings also play a significant role in his life. His older brother, Rodrigo Messi, has been his agent for many years, managing his contracts and endorsements. His sister, María Sol Messi, is a constant source of support and love.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi’s family is a tight-knit unit that provides him with unwavering support and love. From his wife and children to his parents and siblings, they form the backbone of his success both on and off the football field.