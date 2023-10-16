LinkedIn Pages Introduces Live Video Streaming: What You Need to Know

LinkedIn has announced an exciting update to its LinkedIn Pages feature. Users will now be able to stream live video content on their LinkedIn Pages, whether it’s their personal page or their company’s profile. This new feature, called LinkedIn Live, has the potential to significantly impact your company’s LinkedIn strategy.

LinkedIn Live, which was originally launched for individual accounts last year, serves as a dynamic avenue for professionals and businesses to engage with their network in real-time. Users can use third-party streaming tools to produce their content and then broadcast it as a live seminar, workshop, or discussion, allowing for immediate and direct engagement with the audience.

LinkedIn Live has shown impressive results in terms of engagement. According to LinkedIn, live broadcasters on the platform see seven times more reactions and receive 24 times more comments compared to users who post standard videos.

Some big names have already found interesting ways to utilize LinkedIn Live. For example, Best Buy featured an interview with the company’s CEO, while Emirates NBD hosted an ask me anything session to interact with customers.

To create a LinkedIn Live stream, users need to apply for approval using LinkedIn’s online form. Once approved, they can choose an approved streaming platform and connect it to their LinkedIn account. After logging into the streaming tool, users can start their live video and interact with viewers. It’s essential to have a script or outline to ensure that the video content aligns with the company’s goals on the platform.

LinkedIn Live offers various opportunities for businesses and professionals to leverage its capabilities. Here are ten ways to use LinkedIn Live effectively:

1. Answer industry-specific questions: Engage in live Q&A sessions to address commonly asked questions and showcase expertise in real-time.

2. Showcase special events: Livestream keynote speeches, panel discussions, and behind-the-scenes access to major industry events to invite virtual participation.

3. Introduce team members: Share personal stories and experiences of team members to create a sense of authenticity and human connections.

4. Show off workplace culture: Provide a transparent view of your organization’s values, traditions, and ethos through live streaming.

5. Announce new products or services: Build excitement teasing and revealing new offerings through a live launch, allowing for instant feedback and questions.

6. Demonstrate products or services: Offer interactive product demos in real-time, allowing viewers to visualize features and benefits.

7. Discuss industry issues: Host discussions on industry trends and debates to position yourself as an informed voice and foster a community of professionals.

8. Interview industry experts: Conduct live interviews with industry experts to provide valuable insights and build credibility.

9. Share thought leadership content: Deliver informative presentations, thought leadership talks, or educational webinars through LinkedIn Live.

10. Stream company events: Stream internal company events, conferences, or workshops to involve your audience and showcase your brand’s activities.

LinkedIn Live provides a unique opportunity to connect with professionals and expand your reach on the platform. By leveraging the features and capabilities of LinkedIn Live, businesses can foster deeper relationships, establish thought leadership, and drive meaningful engagement within the professional networking community.

Sources:

– LinkedIn: LinkedIn Pages Help Center