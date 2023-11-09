What is Kerala typical lunch?

What is Kerala’s Typical Lunch?

Kerala, a state located in the southern part of India, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and delectable cuisine. One of the highlights of Kerala’s culinary offerings is its traditional lunch, which is a delightful blend of flavors, textures, and aromas. Let’s take a closer look at what constitutes a typical Kerala lunch.

The Feast:

A typical Kerala lunch, also known as “sadya,” is a grand affair that consists of a wide array of dishes served on a banana leaf. It is usually served during special occasions, festivals, and weddings. The sadya is a vegetarian feast that showcases the diversity and richness of Kerala’s cuisine.

The Main Course:

The centerpiece of a Kerala lunch is the rice, which is typically served with a variety of curries, side dishes, and accompaniments. The rice is usually served on the lower half of the banana leaf, while the upper half is reserved for the curries and other delicacies.

The Curries:

Kerala is known for its flavorful curries, which are made using a variety of vegetables, lentils, and spices. Some popular curries that are commonly served during a sadya include sambar (a lentil and vegetable stew), avial (a mixed vegetable curry), olan (a coconut-based curry with ash gourd and pumpkin), and thoran (a dry vegetable stir-fry).

The Accompaniments:

In addition to the curries, a Kerala lunch also includes a range of accompaniments that enhance the overall dining experience. These may include pappadam (thin and crispy lentil wafers), pickle (spicy condiment made from fruits or vegetables), buttermilk (a refreshing yogurt-based drink), and banana chips (crispy fried banana slices).

The Desserts:

No Kerala lunch is complete without a sweet ending. Traditional desserts like payasam (a sweet rice pudding), ada (steamed rice pancakes filled with jaggery and coconut), and pradhaman (a rich and creamy dessert made with lentils, jaggery, and coconut milk) are often served to conclude the meal on a sweet note.

FAQ:

Q: Is Kerala lunch only vegetarian?

A: Yes, a typical Kerala lunch is vegetarian. However, some non-vegetarian options may be available in certain regions or during specific occasions.

Q: Can I eat a Kerala lunch with cutlery?

A: While it is common to eat a Kerala lunch with your hands, cutlery can be used if preferred.

Q: Are there any specific customs or rituals associated with a Kerala lunch?

A: Yes, there are certain customs and rituals associated with a Kerala lunch. For example, it is customary to start the meal serving a small portion of salt on the banana leaf, which symbolizes the importance of salt in food.

In conclusion, a typical Kerala lunch, or sadya, is a grand vegetarian feast that showcases the diverse flavors and culinary traditions of the region. From the aromatic curries to the delectable desserts, every element of a Kerala lunch is designed to tantalize the taste buds and provide a truly memorable dining experience. So, if you ever find yourself in Kerala, don’t miss the opportunity to savor this delightful culinary tradition.