What is Kendall’s problem in Succession?

Exploring Kendall’s Dilemma: Unraveling the Complexities of Succession’s Troubled Protagonist

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO drama series, has captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of a dysfunctional billionaire family vying for control of their media empire. At the center of this power struggle is Kendall Roy, the troubled and conflicted eldest son of media mogul Logan Roy. Kendall’s character arc is riddled with complexities, making him one of the most intriguing and enigmatic figures in the show. In this article, we delve into Kendall’s problem, dissecting the various facets that contribute to his internal turmoil.

The Burden of Expectations

Kendall Roy is burdened with the weight of immense expectations placed upon him his father, Logan. As the heir apparent to the Roy empire, Kendall is constantly striving to prove his worth and secure his position within the company. However, his relentless pursuit of success often leads him down a treacherous path, blurring the lines between ambition and morality.

The Struggle for Identity

Kendall’s problem extends beyond the corporate realm. Throughout the series, he grapples with his own identity and struggles to define himself outside the shadow of his domineering father. This existential crisis manifests in his battles with addiction, as he seeks solace in drugs and alcohol to numb the pain of his internal conflicts.

The Betrayal and its Aftermath

One of the defining moments in Kendall’s journey is his ill-fated attempt to overthrow his father. In a shocking turn of events, Kendall betrays his family exposing their wrongdoings, only to face devastating consequences. This betrayal not only fractures his relationship with his father but also leaves him emotionally shattered and isolated.

FAQ

Q: What is Kendall’s role in the Roy family business?

A: Kendall is the eldest son of Logan Roy and is expected to succeed his father as the head of the family’s media empire.

Q: Why does Kendall struggle with addiction?

A: Kendall’s addiction issues stem from his internal conflicts and the pressure he faces as the heir to the Roy empire. Drugs and alcohol become a coping mechanism for him.

Q: How does Kendall’s betrayal impact his relationships?

A: Kendall’s betrayal of his family creates a deep rift between him and his father, as well as strains his relationships with his siblings and other family members.

Conclusion

Kendall Roy’s character in Succession is a complex and multi-dimensional portrayal of a troubled protagonist. His relentless pursuit of success, struggle for identity, and the aftermath of his betrayal all contribute to the intricate web of challenges he faces. As viewers, we are left eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Kendall’s journey, wondering if he will ever find redemption or succumb to the weight of his problems.