What is Josh Altman doing now?

Josh Altman, the renowned real estate agent and television personality, has been making waves in the industry for years. Known for his charismatic personality and impressive sales record, Altman has become a household name in the world of luxury real estate. But what is he up to now? Let’s take a closer look at what Altman is currently doing.

Expanding his real estate empire:

Altman continues to expand his real estate empire, focusing on high-end properties in Los Angeles and beyond. As a top agent at Douglas Elliman, he represents some of the most exclusive listings in the city. With his extensive network and expertise, Altman is constantly on the lookout for new opportunities to grow his business.

Television appearances:

Altman is also a familiar face on television. He is one of the stars of the hit reality show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” which follows the lives of real estate agents as they navigate the competitive world of luxury property sales. Altman’s on-screen presence and sharp negotiation skills have made him a fan favorite on the show.

Investing in startups:

In addition to his real estate ventures, Altman has also been investing in startups. He has a keen eye for promising business opportunities and has made strategic investments in various companies. Altman’s business acumen and financial expertise have allowed him to diversify his portfolio and explore new avenues for growth.

FAQ:

Q: What is Josh Altman’s net worth?

A: As of 2021, Josh Altman’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. His successful real estate career and various investments have contributed to his wealth.

Q: How did Josh Altman become famous?

A: Altman gained fame through his appearances on the reality show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” His charisma, sales skills, and larger-than-life personality made him a standout on the show.

Q: Does Josh Altman have any books?

A: Yes, Altman has authored a book titled “It’s Your Move: My Million Dollar Method for Taking Risks with Confidence and Succeeding at Work and Life.” In the book, he shares his strategies for success in the real estate industry.

In conclusion, Josh Altman continues to thrive in the world of luxury real estate, expanding his empire, making television appearances, and investing in startups. With his drive and determination, Altman shows no signs of slowing down, and his fans eagerly await his next move.