What is Jethro from NCIS doing now?

Exclusive: The Latest on Jethro Gibbs from NCIS

In a recent turn of events, fans of the hit TV show NCIS have been left wondering about the whereabouts and activities of the beloved character, Jethro Gibbs. Played the talented Mark Harmon, Gibbs has been a central figure in the show since its inception in 2003. However, recent developments have left viewers questioning what Gibbs is up to now.

What happened to Jethro Gibbs?

In the latest season of NCIS, Gibbs found himself in a life-threatening situation, leading to his abrupt departure from the show. While the exact details surrounding his exit remain shrouded in mystery, it is clear that Gibbs’ absence has left a void in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Where is Jethro Gibbs now?

Although Gibbs’ current whereabouts have not been explicitly revealed, sources close to the show suggest that he may be taking some time off to focus on personal matters. This unexpected break has sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering if Gibbs will make a triumphant return in future episodes.

What is Mark Harmon doing during Gibbs’ absence?

While Gibbs may be taking a break from the action, Mark Harmon, the actor who portrays him, has been keeping busy. Harmon has been involved in various philanthropic endeavors, including his work with the Wings of Hope Foundation, which supports children affected life-threatening illnesses. Additionally, he has been exploring other acting opportunities and spending quality time with his family.

Will Jethro Gibbs return to NCIS?

The question on everyone’s mind is whether Gibbs will make a comeback to the show that has become synonymous with his character. While no official statement has been made regarding his return, rumors suggest that negotiations are underway to bring Gibbs back in a future season. Fans can only hope that their favorite special agent will grace their screens once again.

In conclusion, the absence of Jethro Gibbs from NCIS has left fans eagerly awaiting his return. While the exact details of his departure and future plans remain unknown, the legacy of this iconic character continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for further updates on the enigmatic Jethro Gibbs and his potential return to the NCIS team.

