What is Jesus’ Real Name?

In the realm of religious history, few figures have captivated the minds and hearts of millions like Jesus Christ. As the central figure of Christianity, Jesus is revered as the Son of God and the savior of humanity. However, a question that often arises is: what is Jesus’ real name? While the name “Jesus” is widely recognized and used, it may not be the original name which he was known during his time on Earth.

The Name “Jesus”

The name “Jesus” is an anglicized version of the Greek name “Iēsous,” which itself is a transliteration of the Hebrew name “Yeshua” or “Yehoshua.” These Hebrew names were common during the time of Jesus and were derived from the Hebrew Bible, where they were associated with figures such as Joshua, the successor of Moses.

FAQ

Q: Is “Jesus” the only name which he was known?

A: No, “Jesus” is the most commonly used name in English-speaking countries. However, in different languages and cultures, Jesus is known various names. For example, in Spanish, he is called “Jesús,” while in Arabic, he is referred to as “Isa.”

Q: Why is “Jesus” the most widely used name?

A: The name “Jesus” gained prominence due to its usage in the New Testament of the Bible, which was written in Greek. As Christianity spread throughout the world, the name “Jesus” became the standard way to refer to the central figure of the faith.

Q: What does the name “Yeshua” mean?

A: The name “Yeshua” is derived from the Hebrew root word “yasha,” which means “to save” or “to deliver.” It is believed to signify Jesus’ role as the savior of humanity.

While the name “Jesus” may not be the original name which he was known, it has become the most widely recognized and used name in the context of Christianity. Regardless of the name used, the teachings and impact of Jesus Christ continue to resonate with millions around the world, shaping the course of history and inspiring countless individuals.