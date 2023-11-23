What is it called when a show contradicts itself?

In the world of television, inconsistencies can sometimes arise within the storyline of a show. These contradictions can leave viewers scratching their heads and wondering what exactly is going on. But what is it called when a show contradicts itself? Let’s dive into this intriguing topic and explore the phenomenon.

When a show contradicts itself, it is commonly referred to as a “continuity error” or “plot hole.” These errors occur when there are inconsistencies in the narrative, such as conflicting events, character behaviors, or even changes in the rules of the show’s universe. They can range from minor discrepancies that only the most eagle-eyed viewers notice, to major plot points that completely disrupt the story.

FAQ:

Q: How do continuity errors happen?

A: Continuity errors can occur due to various reasons. They may arise from mistakes made during the writing or editing process, miscommunication between different production teams, or simply oversight the show’s creators. Sometimes, these errors are unintentional and slip through the cracks despite the best efforts of the production crew.

Q: Are continuity errors common?

A: Continuity errors are not uncommon in the world of television. With complex storylines, multiple writers, and long production schedules, it can be challenging to maintain perfect consistency throughout a show’s run. However, skilled showrunners and dedicated production teams strive to minimize these errors to ensure a seamless viewing experience.

Q: Can continuity errors ruin a show?

A: The impact of continuity errors on a show largely depends on their severity and frequency. Minor inconsistencies can often be overlooked viewers, especially if the overall quality of the show remains high. However, significant plot holes or frequent contradictions can undermine the audience’s suspension of disbelief and detract from their enjoyment of the series.

In conclusion, when a show contradicts itself, it is known as a continuity error or plot hole. While these inconsistencies can sometimes be frustrating for viewers, they are not uncommon in the complex world of television production. Show creators and production teams strive to minimize these errors, but they can still occur due to various factors. So, the next time you spot a contradiction in your favorite show, you’ll know exactly what to call it.