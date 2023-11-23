What is included with Amazon Prime membership?

Amazon Prime has become a household name, offering a wide range of benefits to its members. But what exactly is included with an Amazon Prime membership? Let’s take a closer look at the perks and features that come with this popular subscription service.

Free and Fast Shipping: One of the most appealing aspects of Amazon Prime is its free two-day shipping on eligible items. This means that members can enjoy quick and convenient delivery on millions of products, without any additional charges. It’s a game-changer for those who love online shopping and want their purchases to arrive promptly.

Streaming Services: Amazon Prime membership also grants access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and music through Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music. Members can enjoy popular and exclusive content, including award-winning original series and a wide selection of songs and albums.

Prime Reading: Bookworms rejoice! Prime Reading allows members to borrow books, magazines, and comics from a rotating selection of titles. With no due dates, you can take your time exploring various genres and authors, all at no extra cost.

Exclusive Deals: Amazon Prime members get early access to lightning deals and exclusive discounts on a wide range of products. From electronics to household items, these deals can save members a significant amount of money.

Prime Gaming: Formerly known as Twitch Prime, Prime Gaming offers members free monthly games, in-game loot, and a subscription to a Twitch channel of their choice. It’s a fantastic perk for gamers who want to enhance their gaming experience.

FAQ:

Q: How much does Amazon Prime membership cost?

A: Amazon Prime membership costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month. There is also a discounted rate available for students.

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share certain benefits with one other adult in your household, as well as up to four children through Amazon Household.

Q: Is there a free trial available for Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members to experience the benefits before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, an Amazon Prime membership offers a wide range of benefits, including free and fast shipping, streaming services, exclusive deals, and more. With its diverse offerings, it’s no wonder that Amazon Prime has become a must-have subscription for millions of people worldwide.