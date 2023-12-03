What is included in YouTube TV?

YouTube TV: A Comprehensive Guide to What’s Included

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable and satellite television. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV offers a compelling streaming service that caters to a wide range of viewers. In this article, we will delve into what exactly is included in YouTube TV and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud-based DVR functionality. It offers a variety of channels from major networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, CNN, and many more. With YouTube TV, users can stream their favorite shows, sports events, news programs, and movies on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

Channel Lineup

YouTube TV offers over 85 channels, covering a wide range of genres. In addition to the major networks, it includes popular cable channels like TNT, TBS, USA Network, FX, and Bravo. Sports enthusiasts will appreciate access to ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and regional sports networks. YouTube TV also provides local channels based on your location, ensuring you don’t miss out on local news and programming.

Cloud DVR

One of the standout features of YouTube TV is its unlimited cloud DVR. Users can record their favorite shows and movies to watch later, with recordings stored in the cloud for up to nine months. This allows for convenient on-demand viewing without the need for physical storage devices.

Multiple Streams and Profiles

YouTube TV allows up to six accounts per household, each with its own personalized recommendations and DVR library. Furthermore, it supports up to three simultaneous streams, enabling family members to watch different channels or recordings simultaneously on different devices.

FAQ

1. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV currently costs $64.99 per month, with no long-term contracts or hidden fees.

2. Can I watch YouTube TV offline?

No, YouTube TV requires an internet connection to stream content. Offline viewing is not available.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time without any cancellation fees.

4. Is YouTube TV available in my area?

YouTube TV is available in most major cities in the United States. You can check its availability on the YouTube TV website.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive streaming experience with a vast channel lineup, unlimited cloud DVR, and multi-user support. With its competitive pricing and flexibility, it has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and embrace the world of streaming television.