What is included in Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of live television channels, on-demand content, and exclusive programming. With its extensive lineup, Hulu Live TV has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters who want to enjoy their favorite shows and movies without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription.

Live TV Channels

One of the main attractions of Hulu Live TV is its extensive selection of live television channels. Subscribers can access over 75 channels, including popular networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, CNN, and many more. This allows users to watch their favorite shows, news, sports events, and live programming in real-time.

On-Demand Content

In addition to live TV channels, Hulu Live TV also provides access to a vast library of on-demand content. This includes thousands of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and Hulu Originals. Users can stream these shows and movies at any time, giving them the flexibility to watch what they want, when they want.

Cloud DVR

Hulu Live TV offers a cloud-based DVR service that allows users to record their favorite shows and movies. With this feature, subscribers can save up to 50 hours of content and watch it later at their convenience. The recorded content is stored in the cloud, eliminating the need for physical storage devices.

Multiple Streams

Hulu Live TV allows users to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. Subscribers can watch live TV or on-demand content on up to two screens at the same time. This is particularly useful for households with multiple viewers who want to watch different shows or movies simultaneously.

FAQ

1. How much does Hulu Live TV cost?

Hulu Live TV is available for $64.99 per month. This includes access to the live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR service.

2. Can I watch Hulu Live TV on my mobile device?

Yes, Hulu Live TV is compatible with various mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets. You can download the Hulu app and stream your favorite shows on the go.

3. Can I cancel my Hulu Live TV subscription anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your Hulu Live TV subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

4. Is Hulu Live TV available in my country?

Hulu Live TV is currently only available in the United States. However, Hulu has plans to expand its services to other countries in the future.

In conclusion, Hulu Live TV offers a comprehensive package for those seeking a cable-free television experience. With its wide range of live TV channels, on-demand content, cloud DVR, and multi-screen streaming capabilities, Hulu Live TV provides a flexible and convenient way to enjoy your favorite shows and movies.