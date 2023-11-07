What is included in Apple TV subscription?

Apple TV has become a popular choice for streaming entertainment, offering a wide range of content for viewers to enjoy. But what exactly is included in an Apple TV subscription? Let’s take a closer look at what this subscription entails and what you can expect from it.

Apple TV+

One of the main components of an Apple TV subscription is Apple TV+, the company’s streaming service. With Apple TV+, subscribers gain access to a vast library of original TV shows, movies, and documentaries. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, Apple TV+ offers a diverse range of content to cater to various tastes.

Apple Channels

In addition to Apple TV+, subscribers can also access various Apple Channels. These channels allow users to subscribe to and watch content from popular networks and streaming services, all within the Apple TV app. Some of the available channels include HBO, Showtime, Starz, and CBS All Access, among others. This means you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies from multiple platforms, all in one place.

Apple Fitness+

Another exciting inclusion in the Apple TV subscription is Apple Fitness+. This service provides users with a wide range of workout videos led professional trainers. Whether you’re into yoga, HIIT, or strength training, Apple Fitness+ offers a variety of workouts to help you stay fit and active.

Apple Arcade

For gaming enthusiasts, Apple Arcade is a fantastic addition to the Apple TV subscription. With Apple Arcade, subscribers gain access to a vast collection of high-quality games that can be played across various Apple devices. From action-packed adventures to mind-bending puzzles, Apple Arcade offers something for every gamer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does an Apple TV subscription cost?

A: The cost of an Apple TV subscription varies depending on the services you choose. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month, while additional channels and Apple Fitness+ require separate subscriptions.

Q: Can I access Apple TV on non-Apple devices?

A: Yes, Apple TV is available on various platforms, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and web browsers. However, some features may be limited on non-Apple devices.

Q: Can I share my Apple TV subscription with family members?

A: Yes, Apple offers a Family Sharing feature that allows up to six family members to share the same Apple TV subscription, including Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

In conclusion, an Apple TV subscription provides access to a wide range of entertainment options, including Apple TV+, Apple Channels, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade. With its diverse content offerings and convenient access to multiple platforms, Apple TV is a compelling choice for those seeking a comprehensive streaming experience.