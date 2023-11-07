What is included in Apple TV box?

Apple TV is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of entertainment content on their television screens. But what exactly comes in the Apple TV box when you purchase it? Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect to find inside.

When you open the Apple TV box, the first thing you’ll see is the sleek and compact Apple TV device itself. It is a small black box that connects to your television via an HDMI cable. The device is powered a built-in power supply, so you won’t need any additional power cords or adapters.

Alongside the Apple TV, you will find a Siri Remote. This remote control is designed to make navigating through the Apple TV interface a breeze. It features a touch-sensitive surface that allows you to swipe and scroll effortlessly. The Siri Remote also includes a built-in microphone, enabling you to use voice commands to control your Apple TV.

In addition to the Apple TV and Siri Remote, the box includes an HDMI cable. This cable is used to connect the Apple TV to your television, ensuring a high-quality audio and video experience. You’ll also find a power cord, which you can plug into a power outlet to supply electricity to the device.

Lastly, the box contains a quick start guide and some documentation to help you set up and get started with your Apple TV. These resources provide step-by-step instructions on how to connect the device, configure settings, and access various features.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use my existing HDMI cable?

A: Yes, you can use your own HDMI cable if you prefer. However, Apple includes one in the box for your convenience.

Q: Is the Apple TV compatible with all televisions?

A: The Apple TV is compatible with most modern televisions that have an HDMI port. However, it is always recommended to check the specifications of your TV to ensure compatibility.

Q: Are batteries included for the Siri Remote?

A: Yes, the Siri Remote comes with a built-in rechargeable battery. It can be charged using the included Lightning to USB cable.

In conclusion, when you purchase an Apple TV, you can expect to find the Apple TV device, Siri Remote, HDMI cable, power cord, and some documentation in the box. With these components, you’ll have everything you need to start enjoying a wide range of entertainment options on your television screen.