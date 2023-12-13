What is IBM’s new name?

IBM Announces New Name: A Bold Step Towards Reinvention

In a groundbreaking move, IBM, the multinational technology company, has unveiled its new name, signaling a significant shift in its strategic direction. The company will now be known as Kyndryl, a name that embodies its commitment to innovation, transformation, and the pursuit of a sustainable future.

What does the new name mean?

Kyndryl is a portmanteau of two words: “kynd” and “dryl.” The term “kynd” represents the company’s dedication to fostering kindness, empathy, and collaboration in the business world. Meanwhile, “dryl” signifies the company’s focus on driving digital transformation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

Why did IBM decide to change its name?

The rebranding initiative comes as IBM seeks to streamline its operations and sharpen its focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence. By adopting a new name, the company aims to shed its traditional image and position itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Will there be any changes to the company’s offerings?

No, the change in name does not impact the range of services and solutions provided the company. Kyndryl will continue to offer its clients the same high-quality services, leveraging its expertise in cloud computing, managed infrastructure services, and digital transformation.

When will the new name officially take effect?

The transition to the new name will be a gradual process, with the official launch of Kyndryl expected to take place towards the end of 2021. During this period, IBM will work closely with its clients and partners to ensure a smooth transition and minimal disruption to ongoing projects.

What does this mean for IBM’s future?

The rebranding represents a bold step towards reinvention for IBM. By embracing a new identity, the company aims to position itself at the forefront of technological innovation and redefine its role in the digital era. Kyndryl’s focus on sustainability and digital transformation reflects its commitment to shaping a better future for businesses and society as a whole.

With the announcement of its new name, Kyndryl, IBM has set the stage for a transformative journey. As the company embarks on this new chapter, it will be fascinating to witness the impact it will have on the technology industry and the world at large.