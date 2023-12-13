What is IBM CEO salary?

IBM CEO Salary: A Closer Look at the Compensation of Arvind Krishna

IBM, one of the world’s leading technology companies, has long been a subject of curiosity when it comes to executive compensation. With Arvind Krishna at the helm as the CEO since April 2020, many wonder what his salary entails and how it compares to other industry leaders. Let’s delve into the details of Krishna’s compensation and shed light on some frequently asked questions.

What is Arvind Krishna’s salary as IBM CEO?

Arvind Krishna’s salary as IBM CEO is certainly substantial. In 2020, his total compensation package amounted to $21.7 million, according to the company’s proxy statement. This figure includes a base salary, annual incentives, and long-term incentives.

How does Krishna’s salary compare to his predecessors?

When comparing Krishna’s compensation to his predecessors, it is important to consider the context. Ginni Rometty, the previous CEO of IBM, received a total compensation of $19.1 million in her final year in 2019. While Krishna’s salary is higher, it is worth noting that executive compensation often fluctuates based on various factors, including company performance and market conditions.

What are the components of Krishna’s compensation package?

Krishna’s compensation package consists of several components. His base salary is $1.5 million, which serves as the foundation of his earnings. Additionally, he receives annual incentives, which are performance-based bonuses tied to predetermined goals. Lastly, Krishna is granted long-term incentives, such as stock options and restricted stock units, which align his interests with those of IBM’s shareholders.

Why is executive compensation a topic of interest?

Executive compensation has long been a subject of public scrutiny and debate. As CEOs play a crucial role in shaping the direction and success of a company, their compensation packages are seen as indicators of their value and performance. Understanding executive compensation not only sheds light on the financial aspects of leadership but also provides insights into corporate governance and accountability.

What is the significance of Krishna’s compensation for IBM?

Krishna’s compensation is not only a reflection of his individual achievements but also a signal of IBM’s commitment to attracting and retaining top talent. As the company navigates the ever-evolving technology landscape, it is crucial to have a capable leader who can drive innovation and steer the organization towards growth. Krishna’s compensation package serves as an incentive for him to deliver results and create value for IBM and its stakeholders.

In conclusion

Arvind Krishna’s salary as IBM CEO is undoubtedly substantial, reflecting his responsibilities and the value he brings to the company. While executive compensation remains a topic of interest and debate, it is essential to consider the broader context and factors that influence these figures. As IBM continues to adapt and thrive in the technology industry, Krishna’s compensation serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence and its vision for the future.

FAQ

What does CEO stand for?

CEO stands for Chief Executive Officer. This is the highest-ranking executive in a company, responsible for making major corporate decisions, managing operations, and leading the organization.

What are annual incentives?

Annual incentives are performance-based bonuses that are awarded to executives based on their achievement of predetermined goals and targets. These incentives serve as a way to motivate and reward executives for their contributions to the company’s success.

What are long-term incentives?

Long-term incentives are compensation components that are designed to align the interests of executives with those of the company’s shareholders over an extended period. These incentives often include stock options, restricted stock units, or other equity-based awards.