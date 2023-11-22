What is HBO called now?

In a recent rebranding move, HBO has changed its name to HBO Max. The popular American cable and streaming network made this decision to reflect its expanded content offerings and to better compete in the ever-growing streaming market. HBO Max is a subscription-based service that provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original programming.

What does this mean for HBO subscribers?

If you were previously an HBO subscriber, you will now have access to HBO Max at no additional cost. This means you can enjoy all the content you loved on HBO, plus a whole lot more. HBO Max offers an extensive collection of shows and movies from various networks and studios, including Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, and more.

What sets HBO Max apart from other streaming services?

HBO Max distinguishes itself from other streaming services offering a combination of premium content from HBO, as well as a wide range of additional programming. With HBO Max, subscribers can access exclusive original series, documentaries, and movies that are not available on other platforms. The service also features a curated selection of classic films, popular TV shows, and a vast library of content for kids.

How can I access HBO Max?

To access HBO Max, you can download the HBO Max app on your preferred device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or smart TV. Alternatively, you can visit the HBO Max website and stream content directly from there. If you are an existing HBO subscriber, you can simply sign in to HBO Max using your HBO credentials.

Is HBO Max available internationally?

Currently, HBO Max is only available in the United States. However, the company has plans to expand its reach to other countries in the future. In the meantime, international viewers can still enjoy HBO content through their local providers or other streaming platforms that have licensing agreements with HBO.

In conclusion, HBO has rebranded itself as HBO Max, offering subscribers an enhanced streaming experience with a vast library of content. With its expanded offerings and exclusive programming, HBO Max aims to compete with other major streaming services in the market. So, if you were a fan of HBO, get ready to explore a whole new world of entertainment with HBO Max.