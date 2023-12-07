What is Hardin’s problem in After?

What is Hardin’s Dilemma in After?

Introduction

In the popular novel series “After” Anna Todd, the character of Hardin Scott faces numerous challenges throughout the story. One of the central problems he grapples with is his struggle to overcome his troubled past and the impact it has on his relationships. This article aims to delve into the depths of Hardin’s dilemma and shed light on the complexities of his character.

The Complexity of Hardin Scott

Hardin Scott is a complex character who is haunted his past. Raised in a dysfunctional family, he carries emotional baggage that often manifests in destructive behavior. Hardin’s problem lies in his inability to fully trust and open up to others due to the fear of being hurt. This fear leads him to push people away, including the love interest of the series, Tessa Young.

The Impact on Relationships

Hardin’s troubled past and subsequent trust issues have a profound impact on his relationships. He struggles to maintain a healthy and stable connection with Tessa, often resorting to self-sabotage and pushing her away. This creates a constant cycle of turmoil and heartbreak for both characters, as they navigate the complexities of their love for each other.

FAQ

Q: What is Hardin’s troubled past?

A: Hardin’s troubled past is characterized a dysfunctional family, emotional abuse, and a lack of stability in his upbringing.

Q: How does Hardin’s fear of being hurt affect his relationships?

A: Hardin’s fear of being hurt leads him to push people away, including Tessa, the love interest of the series. This fear prevents him from fully trusting and opening up to others, creating a barrier in his relationships.

Q: Does Hardin ever overcome his trust issues?

A: Throughout the series, Hardin undergoes a journey of self-discovery and growth. While he does make progress in overcoming his trust issues, it remains a constant struggle for him.

Conclusion

Hardin Scott’s problem in the “After” series revolves around his troubled past and the resulting trust issues that hinder his ability to maintain healthy relationships. As readers delve into the depths of his character, they witness the complexities and struggles he faces in his pursuit of love and happiness. Hardin’s journey serves as a reminder that healing and growth are not linear processes, but rather ongoing battles that require patience and understanding.