Has Toucher & Rich Split Up? Listeners Demand Answers Amid Social Media Name Change

Boston sports talk radio fans were left in a state of confusion on Wednesday when the social media accounts for Toucher & Rich, the popular morning show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, removed one of the host’s names. While speculation about the future of the show went into overdrive, the hosts remained silent, leaving loyal listeners clamoring for answers.

Following the sudden change, the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts associated with Toucher & Rich dropped the name of host Fred Toucher, leaving only Rich Shertenlieb’s name visible. The show’s new Twitter handle is now @heyrichhey.

Despite the significant alteration to their social media presence, neither the radio station nor the hosts provided an immediate explanation for the change. The Boston Herald reached out to Toucher, Rich, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and Beasley Media Group, but received no immediate response.

Concerned fans of the show voiced their confusion and desire for answers on social media platforms. One Facebook user wrote, “What’s going on, Rich Shertenlieb??? The fans need to know!!!” Another user expressed hope that Shertenlieb would address the rumors to alleviate concerns.

During the morning show, Toucher expressed frustration with the radio station and its handling of social media. While not directly addressing the name change, Toucher highlighted the disparity between the station’s profitability and their lack of complimentary offerings. Toucher’s comments suggest potential underlying issues within the organization.

With no official explanation yet provided, listeners of Toucher & Rich are eagerly awaiting clarity on the situation. The absence of Fred Toucher’s name from the show’s social media accounts has raised significant questions about the future of the beloved morning show. As fans eagerly demand answers, only time will tell what is truly happening behind the scenes.

FAQs

1. Why was Fred Toucher’s name removed from Toucher & Rich’s social media accounts?

The sudden removal of Fred Toucher’s name from the show’s social media accounts has left fans puzzled about the reasons behind it. As of now, neither the radio station nor the hosts have provided an official explanation for the change.

2. Will the show continue without Fred Toucher?

The future of the Toucher & Rich morning show is uncertain following the removal of Fred Toucher’s name from the show’s social media accounts. Until further information is released, it remains unclear if the show will continue with its current format or undergo any significant changes.

3. Has Toucher & Rich addressed the situation?

Despite the confusion and speculations, the hosts of Toucher & Rich have remained silent regarding the social media name change. During the show, Toucher expressed frustration with the radio station and its handling of social media, but did not directly address the alteration in the accounts.