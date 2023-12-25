What is going on with ABC on Hulu?

What’s Happening with ABC on Hulu?

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of confusion and speculation surrounding the availability of ABC shows on Hulu. With many viewers relying on the popular streaming platform to catch up on their favorite ABC programs, it’s no wonder that the uncertainty has caused concern. Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on and address some frequently asked questions.

What’s the current situation?

As of September 30th, 2021, ABC shows are no longer available on Hulu. This change comes as a result of a new agreement between Disney, the parent company of ABC, and Hulu’s competitor, NBCUniversal. Under this new deal, ABC content will be exclusively streamed on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, Peacock.

Why did this change happen?

The decision to move ABC shows from Hulu to Peacock is part of a broader strategy Disney to consolidate its streaming offerings. Disney, which also owns the popular streaming service Disney+, aims to streamline its content distribution and maximize its revenue potential. By placing ABC shows on Peacock, Disney can leverage the platform’s existing user base and generate additional revenue through licensing agreements.

What does this mean for Hulu subscribers?

Hulu subscribers who were accustomed to watching ABC shows on the platform will need to make a switch if they wish to continue accessing this content. They can either subscribe to Peacock or explore other options such as live TV streaming services that offer ABC as part of their channel lineup.

Will ABC shows ever return to Hulu?

While it’s difficult to predict the future, it’s unlikely that ABC shows will return to Hulu anytime soon. The exclusivity agreement between Disney and NBCUniversal suggests a long-term commitment to Peacock as the primary streaming platform for ABC content.

What other options are available to watch ABC shows?

Apart from Peacock, viewers can explore alternative streaming services that offer ABC programming. Some popular options include YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. These services typically offer live TV streaming, allowing viewers to watch ABC shows as they air.

In conclusion, the recent removal of ABC shows from Hulu has left many viewers searching for alternative ways to access their favorite programs. While this change may be inconvenient for some, it reflects Disney’s strategic efforts to consolidate its streaming offerings and maximize revenue potential. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it’s important for viewers to stay informed and explore the various options available to ensure they can continue enjoying their favorite ABC shows.