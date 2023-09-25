New Trend on TikTok: “Girl Math” and Its Impact on Personal Finance

In the world of personal finance, a new trend has emerged on TikTok that involves users sharing humorous ways to rethink their spending habits. Dubbed as “girl math,” this trend revolves around justifying unnecessary purchases and finding clever ways to make them seem financially sound. While it may seem harmless and funny on the surface, it also perpetuates the stereotype that women are not good at math and therefore not good with money.

“Girl math” involves using unconventional reasoning when it comes to money. For example, considering cash as not real money, convincing oneself that buying something on sale is a form of saving, or equating cosmetic procedures to an investment in one’s future self. While these ideas are not necessarily new, the term “girl math” was essentially coined the hosts of the New Zealand radio show Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley.

However, the concept of “girl math” has drawn criticism for being condescending and misogynistic. J.P. Krahel, a professor of accounting at Loyola University Maryland, acknowledges that this kind of reasoning is not exclusive to women and applies to both genders. He suggests that instead of using “girl math” to justify spending, individuals should follow a more helpful financial rule known as the 50-30-20 rule.

The 50-30-20 rule states that 50% of one’s budget should go towards essential costs like rent, mortgage, insurance, and food. The next 30% is for discretionary spending on non-essentials such as dining out or leisure activities. Finally, 20% should be allocated for savings or debt repayment. By following this rule, individuals can establish a balanced approach to managing their finances.

While “girl math” may provide some temporary humor, it is important to remember that it does not address underlying budgeting issues that individuals may have. Ultimately, having a solid understanding of personal finance and practicing responsible spending habits is key to achieving long-term financial well-being.

Source: CBS News