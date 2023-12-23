What is free with Peacock?

What Can You Watch for Free on Peacock?

Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content for viewers to enjoy. While Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options, many people are curious about what they can access without having to pay a dime. In this article, we will explore what is available for free on Peacock and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, live sports, news, and original content. Peacock has both free and premium subscription tiers, allowing users to choose the level of access they desire.

What Can You Watch for Free on Peacock?

Peacock’s free tier provides users with access to a substantial amount of content. This includes popular TV shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.” Users can also enjoy a selection of movies, including classics and recent releases. Peacock’s free tier also offers a variety of news programs, live sports, and curated channels.

What is Not Included in the Free Tier?

While Peacock’s free tier offers an impressive selection of content, there are some limitations. Not all shows and movies available on Peacock are accessible for free. Some premium content, including certain new releases and exclusive originals, require a premium subscription. Additionally, the free tier includes ads, which can be removed upgrading to the premium tier.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch live sports for free on Peacock?

Yes, Peacock’s free tier provides access to live sports, including select events from the Olympics, Premier League, and more. However, some sports content may require a premium subscription.

2. Can I download content to watch offline on the free tier?

No, downloading content for offline viewing is only available for Peacock Premium subscribers.

3. Can I create multiple profiles on the free tier?

Yes, Peacock allows users to create multiple profiles, even on the free tier. This enables personalized recommendations and separate watch histories for each user.

In conclusion, Peacock’s free tier offers a generous selection of TV shows, movies, live sports, and news. While some premium content and features are exclusive to the premium subscription, there is still plenty to enjoy without spending a penny. So, whether you’re a fan of classic sitcoms or crave the latest sports action, Peacock’s free tier has something for everyone.