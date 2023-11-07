What is free with Apple TV subscription?

Apple TV has become a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts, offering a wide range of content to cater to various tastes. With its subscription service, Apple TV+ provides access to a plethora of original shows, movies, and documentaries. However, it’s important to note that while Apple TV+ requires a subscription fee, there are certain perks that come free of charge with an Apple TV subscription.

Free Original Content

One of the major benefits of an Apple TV subscription is the access to a selection of original content available for free. Apple TV+ offers a range of high-quality shows and movies that can be enjoyed without any additional cost. From gripping dramas to captivating documentaries, there is something for everyone.

Apple TV Channels

Another perk of an Apple TV subscription is the inclusion of Apple TV Channels. These channels allow users to subscribe to various streaming services directly through the Apple TV app. While some channels require an additional fee, there are several that come bundled with the subscription, providing access to a wide array of content from popular networks and studios.

Family Sharing

Apple TV subscription also includes the Family Sharing feature, which allows up to six family members to share the same subscription. This means that everyone in the family can enjoy the benefits of Apple TV without the need for separate accounts or additional fees.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does an Apple TV subscription cost?

A: An Apple TV subscription costs $4.99 per month.

Q: What shows are available for free on Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ offers a range of original shows and movies, including popular titles like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “Greyhound.”

Q: Are all Apple TV Channels free with a subscription?

A: No, while some channels are included with the subscription, others may require an additional fee.

Q: Can I share my Apple TV subscription with my family?

A: Yes, Apple TV subscription includes the Family Sharing feature, allowing up to six family members to share the same subscription.

In conclusion, an Apple TV subscription offers more than just access to Apple TV+. With free original content, bundled Apple TV Channels, and the convenience of Family Sharing, it provides a comprehensive streaming experience for subscribers. So, whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas or captivating documentaries, Apple TV has something to offer for everyone.