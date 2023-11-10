What is free on Ryanair?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, is known for its affordable fares and no-frills approach to air travel. However, when it comes to what is included in the ticket price, there can be some confusion. So, what exactly is free on Ryanair? Let’s take a closer look.

Checked baggage: Unlike many traditional airlines, Ryanair does not include free checked baggage with its tickets. Passengers are allowed to bring one small bag on board, which must fit under the seat in front of them. If you need to bring more luggage, you will have to pay an additional fee.

Online check-in: Ryanair requires all passengers to check-in online before their flight. This service is free of charge and can be done up to 48 hours before departure. Failure to check-in online may result in additional fees at the airport.

In-flight entertainment: Ryanair does not provide in-flight entertainment systems on its planes. Passengers are encouraged to bring their own devices and can access the airline’s onboard Wi-Fi for a fee.

Food and drinks: Ryanair is a budget airline, and as such, food and drinks are not included in the ticket price. Passengers can purchase snacks and beverages on board, but these come at an additional cost.

FAQ:

Q: Can I bring a carry-on bag for free?

A: Yes, Ryanair allows passengers to bring one small bag on board for free. However, larger carry-on bags may incur an additional fee.

Q: Can I choose my seat for free?

A: No, Ryanair charges a fee for seat selection. However, passengers who do not wish to pay can be assigned a seat for free during the online check-in process.

Q: Is there a fee for using the onboard Wi-Fi?

A: Yes, Ryanair charges a fee for accessing the onboard Wi-Fi. The cost varies depending on the duration of the flight and the data package chosen.

In conclusion, while Ryanair offers competitive fares, it is important to be aware of the additional costs that may be incurred. Checked baggage, in-flight entertainment, and food and drinks all come at an extra expense. However, online check-in is free, and passengers can bring a small carry-on bag on board without charge.