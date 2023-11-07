What is free on Apple TV?

Apple TV, the popular streaming media player developed Apple Inc., offers a wide range of entertainment options for its users. While some content on Apple TV requires a subscription or purchase, there are also several free options available. Let’s take a closer look at what you can enjoy without spending a dime.

Free Apps and Channels

Apple TV provides access to various free apps and channels that offer a diverse selection of content. These apps include popular streaming services like YouTube, Vimeo, and Pluto TV, which offer a vast library of free movies, TV shows, and videos. Additionally, Apple TV features channels such as ABC News, CBS News, and PBS, allowing users to stay updated with the latest news and watch documentaries without any cost.

Apple TV+ Originals

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a range of original content produced Apple. However, Apple also provides a selection of its original shows and movies for free. These free Apple TV+ Originals can be accessed through the Apple TV app, allowing users to enjoy high-quality entertainment without a subscription.

FAQ

1. Do I need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch free Apple TV+ Originals?

No, you can watch a selection of Apple TV+ Originals for free without a subscription. Simply download the Apple TV app on your Apple device and enjoy the free content.

2. Are all apps and channels on Apple TV free?

While Apple TV offers a variety of free apps and channels, not all content is free. Some apps may require a subscription or purchase to access premium content.

3. Can I watch live TV for free on Apple TV?

Yes, Apple TV provides access to free channels like ABC News, CBS News, and PBS, allowing you to watch live TV without any cost.

In conclusion, Apple TV offers a range of free entertainment options, including apps, channels, and Apple TV+ Originals. Whether you’re looking for movies, TV shows, news, or documentaries, there are plenty of free options available to keep you entertained. So grab your Apple TV remote and start exploring the world of free content today!