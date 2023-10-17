Is the ‘Fanum tax’ song Gen Alpha’s first viral internet trend?

A viral parody song called “Sticking Out Your Gyat for the Rizzler,” also known as the “Fanum tax” song, is taking TikTok storm. This song is filled with the slang and inside jokes of Generation Alpha, the oldest members of which were born in the early 2010s and are now joining social media and creating their own memes.

The song originally gained popularity from a TikTok video featuring a Fortnite character singing the lyrics. Since then, it has been added to numerous TikToks, including one featuring a Roblox character dancing. The lyrics of the song parody another song called “ecstacy” SUICIDAL-IDOL and contain several Gen Alpha terms like “skibidi” and “rizz.”

One term in particular, “Fanum tax,” has left many Gen Z users confused. “Fanum” refers to a YouTuber and Twitch streamer named @JustFanum, who is part of a comedy group called AMP (@AMPEXCLUSIVE). In 2022, the term “Fanum tax” became a running joke in the group when Fanum started taking small portions of food from other members as a form of “tax” during their meals.

Gen Z TikTok users have been expressing their bewilderment over the song and feeling out of the loop. Some have even created their own videos trying to understand the meaning of “Fanum tax.” Others have made jokes about having to interact with Gen Alpha and not understanding their slang.

Ultimately, the song has become a viral trend and a reminder that even the younger generation can feel “uncool” at times. It also gives a glimpse into what the future may look like under Gen Alpha’s influence. Fanum himself has shown appreciation for the song and even sang along in a livestream.

