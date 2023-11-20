What is exclusively on Peacock?

Peacock, the streaming service launched NBCUniversal, has quickly gained popularity among viewers seeking a diverse range of content. With a vast library of shows, movies, and original programming, Peacock offers a unique streaming experience. But what exactly sets it apart from other platforms? Let’s take a closer look at what is exclusively on Peacock.

Original Programming:

Peacock boasts an impressive lineup of original shows and movies that can only be found on its platform. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, Peacock offers a variety of exclusive content that caters to different tastes. Some notable originals include “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.”

Live Sports:

Sports enthusiasts will find a haven on Peacock, as the streaming service offers exclusive access to live sports events. With coverage of the Premier League, WWE, and the Tokyo Olympics, Peacock ensures that fans can catch all the action in real-time.

Classic NBC Shows:

Peacock is home to a treasure trove of classic NBC shows that have captivated audiences for decades. From beloved sitcoms like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” to iconic dramas like “Law & Order: SVU,” Peacock allows viewers to relive their favorite moments from these timeless series.

FAQ:

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of shows, movies, and original programming.

What makes Peacock unique?

Peacock stands out from other streaming platforms due to its exclusive original programming, live sports coverage, and access to classic NBC shows.

Can I watch Peacock for free?

Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that allows viewers to access a limited selection of content. However, a premium subscription is available for those who want to unlock the full Peacock experience.

Is Peacock available worldwide?

Currently, Peacock is only available in the United States. However, NBCUniversal plans to expand its availability to international markets in the future.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a wide array of exclusive content, including original programming, live sports coverage, and classic NBC shows. With its diverse range of offerings, Peacock has quickly become a go-to streaming service for viewers seeking quality entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, hilarious comedies, or thrilling sports events, Peacock has something for everyone.