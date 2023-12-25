What is ET on CBS?

CBS, one of the leading television networks in the United States, is home to a wide range of popular shows and programs. Among its lineup is the highly acclaimed entertainment news program, ET on CBS. This show provides viewers with the latest updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage of the entertainment industry.

ET on CBS, short for Entertainment Tonight on CBS, is a daily half-hour show that delves into the world of Hollywood and beyond. It offers a comprehensive look at the latest news, interviews with celebrities, red carpet events, and exclusive sneak peeks into upcoming movies, TV shows, and music releases.

The show, which has been on the air since 1981, has become a trusted source for entertainment news. With its team of experienced journalists and reporters, ET on CBS delivers accurate and timely information to its viewers. Whether it’s breaking news about a celebrity scandal or an in-depth interview with a renowned actor, the show aims to keep its audience informed and engaged.

FAQ:

Q: When does ET on CBS air?

A: ET on CBS airs on weekdays at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. However, it is always recommended to check your local listings for the most accurate schedule.

Q: Can I watch ET on CBS online?

A: Yes, CBS provides online streaming options for viewers to watch ET on CBS. You can visit the CBS website or use the CBS app to catch up on missed episodes or watch the show live.

Q: How long is each episode of ET on CBS?

A: Each episode of ET on CBS is approximately 30 minutes long, allowing for a concise and informative viewing experience.

In conclusion, ET on CBS is a popular entertainment news program that offers viewers an inside look into the world of Hollywood and beyond. With its comprehensive coverage and exclusive content, the show has become a go-to source for entertainment enthusiasts. Whether you’re interested in the latest celebrity gossip or want to stay updated on upcoming releases, ET on CBS is sure to keep you entertained.