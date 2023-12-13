What is Eminem’s fastest song?

Eminem’s Lightning-Fast Anthem: Unveiling His Fastest Song Yet

In the realm of rap, speed is often a defining factor that separates the greats from the rest. And when it comes to rapid-fire delivery, few can match the lightning-fast skills of the legendary Eminem. With a career spanning over two decades, the Detroit rapper has consistently amazed fans with his ability to spit rhymes at an astonishing pace. But which of his tracks holds the title for his fastest song? Let’s dive into the world of Eminem’s discography to uncover the answer.

The Need for Speed: Eminem’s Fastest Song

After careful analysis and scrutiny, it becomes evident that Eminem’s fastest song to date is “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Released in 2020 as part of his album “Music to Be Murdered By,” this track showcases Eminem’s unparalleled speed and agility on the mic. In just 30 seconds, he manages to squeeze in a staggering 224 words, averaging an astonishing 7.46 words per second. This feat earned him a spot in the Guinness World Records for “Most Words in a Hit Single.”

FAQ: Unraveling the Mysteries

Q: What does “spitting rhymes” mean?

A: “Spitting rhymes” is a colloquial term used in the hip-hop community to describe the act of rapping or delivering lyrics with skill and precision.

Q: What is a discography?

A: A discography refers to the complete collection of an artist’s recorded music, including albums, singles, and collaborations.

Q: Who is Juice WRLD?

A: Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his melodic style. He tragically passed away in December 2019.

Q: How did Eminem achieve the Guinness World Record?

A: Eminem achieved the Guinness World Record for “Most Words in a Hit Single” through his lightning-fast delivery on “Godzilla.” The record recognizes his ability to rap an impressive number of words within a specific timeframe.

In conclusion, Eminem’s fastest song, “Godzilla,” featuring Juice WRLD, showcases his unparalleled speed and lyrical dexterity. With his lightning-fast delivery, Eminem continues to push the boundaries of rap, solidifying his status as one of the greatest wordsmiths in the genre’s history.