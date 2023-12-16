What is difference between Sony and Sony Bravia?

The Distinction Between Sony and Sony Bravia: Unveiling the Differences

When it comes to consumer electronics, Sony has long been a household name, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and innovative products. However, within the realm of televisions, a common question arises: what sets Sony apart from its sub-brand, Sony Bravia? Let’s delve into the intricacies and unravel the disparities between these two entities.

What is Sony?

Sony Corporation, founded in 1946, is a Japanese multinational conglomerate that has established itself as a global leader in various industries, including electronics, gaming, entertainment, and more. Sony’s diverse product portfolio encompasses televisions, smartphones, cameras, audio equipment, gaming consoles, and much more.

What is Sony Bravia?

Sony Bravia, on the other hand, is a sub-brand of Sony that focuses exclusively on manufacturing and marketing televisions. Launched in 2005, the Bravia line of TVs quickly gained popularity for its exceptional picture quality, sleek design, and advanced features. Bravia televisions incorporate Sony’s state-of-the-art technologies, such as Triluminos Display, X-Reality PRO, and Motionflow, to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

What Sets Sony and Sony Bravia Apart?

The primary distinction between Sony and Sony Bravia lies in their product offerings. While Sony encompasses a wide range of consumer electronics, Sony Bravia solely concentrates on televisions. This specialization allows Sony Bravia to dedicate its resources and expertise to continually push the boundaries of TV technology, resulting in cutting-edge displays and enhanced viewing experiences.

Furthermore, Sony Bravia televisions often feature exclusive technologies that are not found in other Sony products. These proprietary technologies are specifically tailored to optimize picture quality, color accuracy, contrast, and motion handling, ensuring that Bravia TVs deliver unparalleled visual performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I use Sony Bravia TVs with devices from other brands?

A: Absolutely! Sony Bravia TVs are compatible with a wide range of devices, including gaming consoles, streaming devices, soundbars, and more, regardless of the brand.

Q: Are Sony Bravia TVs more expensive than regular Sony TVs?

A: The price of a television depends on various factors, such as screen size, display technology, and features. While Sony Bravia TVs often offer premium features, they are available in a range of price points to cater to different budgets.

Q: Are Sony Bravia TVs only available in specific regions?

A: No, Sony Bravia TVs are sold worldwide and can be found in numerous retail stores and online marketplaces, ensuring global accessibility for consumers.

In conclusion, Sony and Sony Bravia are distinct entities within the consumer electronics landscape. While Sony encompasses a vast array of products, Sony Bravia focuses exclusively on manufacturing top-of-the-line televisions, incorporating cutting-edge technologies to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience.