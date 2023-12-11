What is difference between Narcos and Narcos: Mexico?

Narcos vs Narcos: Mexico: Unraveling the Differences

Introduction

The hit Netflix series “Narcos” has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping portrayal of the drug trade and the relentless pursuit of notorious drug lords. With the release of “Narcos: Mexico,” fans were left wondering about the differences between the two series. In this article, we will delve into the distinctions between “Narcos” and its spin-off, “Narcos: Mexico.”

What is Narcos?

“Narcos” is a crime drama series that originally focused on the rise and fall of the infamous Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar. The show explores the intricacies of the Medellín and Cali cartels, their operations, and the efforts of the DEA to bring them down. The series spans multiple seasons and provides a comprehensive look into the drug trade in Colombia during the late 20th century.

What is Narcos: Mexico?

“Narcos: Mexico” is a companion series to “Narcos” that shifts its focus to the origins of the Mexican drug trade. Set in the 1980s, the show explores the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel and its leader, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. The series delves into the complex web of corruption, power struggles, and violence that characterized the early days of the Mexican drug trade.

Key Differences

While both series share a common theme of drug trafficking, there are several notable differences between “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico.” Firstly, the geographical setting differs, with “Narcos” primarily taking place in Colombia, while “Narcos: Mexico” focuses on Mexico. This change in location brings forth a distinct cultural context and a fresh cast of characters.

Another significant difference lies in the time period portrayed. “Narcos” covers the 1970s and 1980s, while “Narcos: Mexico” specifically centers around the 1980s. This shift in timeline allows viewers to witness the early stages of the Mexican drug trade and the formation of the cartels that would later dominate the scene.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch “Narcos: Mexico” without watching “Narcos”?

A: Yes, “Narcos: Mexico” can be enjoyed as a standalone series, as it focuses on a different storyline and set of characters. However, watching “Narcos” can provide additional context and enrich the viewing experience.

Q: Are there any recurring characters between the two series?

A: While the main characters differ between “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico,” there are a few notable appearances that bridge the two shows. For instance, DEA agent Javier Peña appears in both series, providing a connection between the Colombian and Mexican drug trades.

Conclusion

“Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico” offer viewers an immersive and thrilling exploration of the drug trade in different regions and time periods. While “Narcos” focuses on the Colombian cartels and Pablo Escobar, “Narcos: Mexico” delves into the origins of the Mexican drug trade. Both series provide a captivating look into the world of drug trafficking, showcasing the complexities and consequences that come with it.