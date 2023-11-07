What is difference between Apple TV and Apple TV Plus?

What is the difference between Apple TV and Apple TV Plus?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple has made its mark with two distinct offerings: Apple TV and Apple TV Plus. While the names may sound similar, there are significant differences between the two platforms. Let’s dive into what sets them apart.

Apple TV:

Apple TV is a hardware device that connects to your television, allowing you to access a wide range of content from various streaming services. It acts as a hub for your entertainment needs, providing access to popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. With Apple TV, you can also rent or purchase movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store.

The latest version of Apple TV comes with advanced features such as 4K resolution and HDR support, providing a high-quality viewing experience. It also includes Siri integration, allowing you to control your TV using voice commands. Additionally, Apple TV offers access to a variety of apps and games from the App Store, making it a versatile entertainment device.

Apple TV Plus:

On the other hand, Apple TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers original content produced Apple. Launched in November 2019, Apple TV Plus aims to compete with other streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video providing exclusive, high-quality shows and movies.

Unlike traditional streaming services, Apple TV Plus does not have a vast library of licensed content. Instead, it focuses solely on original programming created renowned directors, producers, and actors. Some notable shows on Apple TV Plus include “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “For All Mankind.”

FAQ:

Q: Do I need an Apple TV device to access Apple TV Plus?

A: No, you do not need an Apple TV device to access Apple TV Plus. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, and select smart TVs.

Q: How much does Apple TV Plus cost?

A: Apple TV Plus is priced at $4.99 per month. However, Apple also offers a bundle called Apple One, which includes Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage, starting at $14.95 per month.

Q: Can I download shows and movies from Apple TV Plus for offline viewing?

A: Yes, Apple TV Plus allows you to download shows and movies for offline viewing on compatible devices.

In conclusion, while Apple TV is a hardware device that provides access to various streaming services and content, Apple TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers exclusive original programming. Whether you’re looking for a versatile entertainment hub or seeking out compelling original content, Apple has options to cater to your needs.