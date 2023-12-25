What is difference between Android TV and smart TV?

Android TV vs Smart TV: Unraveling the Differences

In the ever-evolving world of television technology, two terms that often get thrown around are Android TV and smart TV. While they may sound similar, there are distinct differences between the two. Let’s delve into the details and understand what sets them apart.

What is Android TV?

Android TV is an operating system developed Google specifically for televisions. It is based on the Android platform, which is widely used in smartphones and tablets. Android TV offers a user-friendly interface and allows users to access a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services directly on their television screens. With features like voice search and Google Assistant integration, Android TV provides a seamless and interactive entertainment experience.

What is a Smart TV?

On the other hand, a smart TV refers to any television that can connect to the internet and offers built-in apps and streaming services. Unlike Android TV, smart TVs do not necessarily run on a specific operating system. Instead, they use various proprietary software developed different manufacturers. Smart TVs enable users to access popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as browse the web and use social media apps, all from the comfort of their living rooms.

The Key Differences

The main difference between Android TV and smart TV lies in the operating system. Android TV provides a standardized platform across different television brands, ensuring a consistent user experience and regular updates. On the other hand, smart TVs may vary in terms of software, interface, and available apps, as each manufacturer develops its own system.

Another significant difference is the app availability. Android TV has access to the Google Play Store, which offers a vast library of apps, games, and streaming services. Smart TVs, on the other hand, may have a limited selection of pre-installed apps, and users may not have the option to download additional ones.

FAQ:

Q: Can I turn my existing TV into an Android TV?

A: Yes, you can. There are various Android TV boxes and dongles available in the market that can be connected to your TV’s HDMI port, effectively turning it into an Android TV.

Q: Are all smart TVs also Android TVs?

A: No, not all smart TVs are Android TVs. Smart TVs can run on different operating systems depending on the manufacturer.

Q: Which one should I choose?

A: The choice between Android TV and a smart TV depends on your preferences and requirements. If you value a standardized platform, regular updates, and a wide range of apps, Android TV might be the better option. However, if you are content with the pre-installed apps and do not require extensive customization, a smart TV should suffice.

In conclusion, while both Android TV and smart TV offer internet connectivity and access to apps, the key differences lie in the operating system and app availability. Understanding these distinctions will help you make an informed decision when purchasing your next television.