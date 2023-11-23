What is difference between Amazon Prime and Prime Video?

What is the difference between Amazon Prime and Prime Video?

In the world of online streaming services, Amazon Prime and Prime Video are two popular options that often confuse users due to their similar names. While both services are offered Amazon, they serve different purposes and cater to different needs. Let’s take a closer look at the differences between Amazon Prime and Prime Video.

Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service that offers a wide range of benefits to its members. For a monthly or annual fee, Amazon Prime members gain access to various perks such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, exclusive deals and discounts, unlimited photo storage, and more. In addition to these benefits, Amazon Prime also includes access to Prime Video.

Prime Video:

Prime Video, on the other hand, is a standalone streaming service offered Amazon. It provides a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content that can be streamed on various devices. With Prime Video, users can enjoy popular TV series, blockbuster movies, and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Boys.” Prime Video can be accessed through the Amazon Prime membership or as a separate subscription.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership?

A: Yes, you can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service without an Amazon Prime membership. However, having an Amazon Prime membership grants you access to Prime Video as part of the package.

Q: Are all Amazon Prime benefits included with Prime Video?

A: No, Prime Video is primarily focused on providing a vast library of streaming content. While an Amazon Prime membership includes access to Prime Video, it also offers additional benefits such as free shipping and exclusive deals.

Q: Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share certain benefits, such as free shipping, with one other adult in your household. However, Prime Video access is limited to the primary account holder and cannot be shared.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime and Prime Video are distinct services offered Amazon. Amazon Prime is a comprehensive subscription service that includes various benefits, while Prime Video is a standalone streaming service with a vast library of movies and TV shows. Whether you’re looking for free shipping and exclusive deals or simply want access to a wide range of streaming content, Amazon has you covered with these two offerings.