What is CU Boulder mascot name?

BOULDER, CO – The University of Colorado Boulder, commonly known as CU Boulder, is a renowned institution with a rich history and a vibrant campus culture. One of the most recognizable symbols of the university is its beloved mascot. So, what is CU Boulder’s mascot name? Let’s dive into the details.

The CU Boulder mascot is named Ralphie. Ralphie is a live buffalo who serves as the official mascot for the university’s athletic teams. This majestic animal has become an iconic figure, representing the strength, spirit, and determination of the CU Boulder community.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the mascot named Ralphie?

A: The name Ralphie was chosen in honor of a buffalo named Ralph, who was owned a local rancher and donated to the university in 1966. Since then, each successive live buffalo mascot has been named Ralphie in tribute to the original.

Q: What does the CU Boulder mascot do?

A: Ralphie makes appearances at various sporting events, particularly football games. Before each home football game, Ralphie leads the team onto the field, charging across the turf with handlers guiding her. This tradition is a thrilling sight for fans and players alike.

Q: How many Ralphies have there been?

A: Since the introduction of the live buffalo mascot, there have been six Ralphies. Each Ralphie serves for a specific period of time before retiring to a ranch where they can live out their days in peace and comfort.

Q: Is Ralphie always a female buffalo?

A: Yes, all the Ralphies have been female buffaloes. Female buffaloes are generally smaller and more manageable than their male counterparts, making them better suited for the role of a live mascot.

Q: Are there any other mascots at CU Boulder?

A: In addition to Ralphie, CU Boulder also has a costumed mascot named Chip the Buffalo. Chip is a friendly and spirited character who interacts with fans and supports the teams at various events.

In conclusion, the CU Boulder mascot is named Ralphie, a live buffalo who symbolizes the university’s strength and spirit. This iconic figure has become a beloved symbol of the university’s athletic teams and is an integral part of the CU Boulder community.