New Trend in Exercise: Cozy Cardio

Summary: A new trend called “cozy cardio” is gaining popularity as people look for more comforting and enjoyable ways to get their daily exercise. Cozy cardio involves combining elements of relaxation and ambiance with traditional forms of cardio, such as walking on a treadmill or biking. Advocates of cozy cardio believe that it can help individuals develop a healthier relationship with exercise and make it a more enjoyable and sustainable habit.

In a viral TikTok video, content creator Hope Zuckerbrow introduced the concept of cozy cardio. She described her routine of waking up early, preparing a favorite beverage, lighting candles, and watching a favorite show while engaging in cardio exercises like walking on a treadmill. What sets cozy cardio apart is its emphasis on creating a cozy and inviting environment to make the exercise experience more enjoyable.

Curious to see if cozy cardio lived up to the hype, I decided to give it a try. Since I didn’t have a treadmill, I opted for my spin bike. I set the stage lighting candles and playing my favorite documentary. Here’s what I discovered during my cozy cardio session:

1. The ambiance reminded me of SoulCycle: The immersive and energetic atmosphere typically found in a SoulCycle class can be recreated to some extent during cozy cardio sessions. Though the loud music and instructor are missing, turning up the volume on your favorite playlist can help recreate the energizing vibe.

2. I forgot I was exercising: As I focused on the show I was watching, I realized that I had lost track of time and forgot that I was working out. This distraction can be particularly beneficial for those who typically dislike exercise but want to incorporate it into their routine.

3. Time passed quickly: Surprisingly, the 45 minutes of cozy cardio felt much shorter than expected. The enjoyable environment helped the minutes fly, making it a more pleasant and engaging experience.

4. Cozy cardio is not a new concept: As a personal trainer, I have unknowingly recommended similar techniques to clients. Encouraging them to pair their exercise sessions with enjoyable media, such as TV shows, podcasts, or music, can help make the experience more enjoyable and motivate them to stay consistent.

In conclusion, cozy cardio offers both physical and mental benefits. It provides a soothing and meditative exercise experience, which is quite different from traditional cardio workouts. While I personally prefer more intense forms of cardio, cozy cardio can be a game-changer for those seeking a more comfortable and sustainable exercise routine.