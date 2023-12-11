What is Cote de Pablo doing now?

Former NCIS star Cote de Pablo has been captivating audiences with her talent and beauty for years. Known for her role as Ziva David on the hit television series NCIS, de Pablo left fans wanting more when she departed the show in 2013. Since then, many have wondered what she has been up to. Here’s a look at what Cote de Pablo is doing now.

After leaving NCIS, de Pablo took some time off to focus on personal projects and spend time with her loved ones. However, she didn’t stay away from the screen for long. In 2016, she made a triumphant return to television with the miniseries The Dovekeepers, where she portrayed the character Shirah. Her performance was praised critics and fans alike, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

In addition to her acting career, de Pablo has also been involved in various philanthropic endeavors. She has supported organizations such as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and the Alzheimer’s Association, using her platform to raise awareness and make a difference in the world.

FAQ:

Q: Will Cote de Pablo return to NCIS?

A: While there have been rumors and speculation about a possible return, there has been no official confirmation from de Pablo or the show’s producers. Fans will have to wait and see if Ziva David will make a comeback.

Q: What other projects has Cote de Pablo been involved in?

A: Apart from The Dovekeepers, de Pablo has also appeared in films such as The 33 and The Last Rites of Ransom Pride. She continues to explore different roles and opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Q: Is Cote de Pablo active on social media?

A: Yes, de Pablo is active on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. She often shares updates about her projects and interacts with her fans.

In conclusion, Cote de Pablo has been keeping busy since her departure from NCIS. With her talent, philanthropy, and dedication to her craft, it’s clear that she is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Fans eagerly await her next project and hope to see her grace their screens once again.