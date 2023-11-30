What is coming to Netflix in June?

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, is set to bring a wave of exciting new content to its subscribers in the month of June. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a month filled with binge-worthy entertainment.

What’s New?

June is packed with highly anticipated releases that are sure to captivate audiences. One of the most anticipated additions is the second season of the hit fantasy series “Sweet Tooth.” Based on the beloved comic book, this post-apocalyptic tale follows the adventures of a young boy who is part human and part deer. Fans of the show can expect more thrilling adventures and heartwarming moments.

For those seeking a dose of laughter, the comedy film “Fatherhood” starring Kevin Hart is a must-watch. This heartwarming story follows a single father navigating the challenges of parenthood after the sudden loss of his wife. With its mix of humor and heartfelt moments, “Fatherhood” is sure to leave audiences both laughing and reaching for the tissues.

Additionally, fans of true crime will be delighted to know that the highly acclaimed documentary series “The Staircase” is coming to Netflix. This gripping series explores the mysterious death of Kathleen Peterson and the subsequent trial of her husband, Michael Peterson. With its twists and turns, “The Staircase” is a must-watch for any true crime enthusiast.

With an exciting lineup of new releases, June is shaping up to be an incredible month for Netflix subscribers. Whether you’re a fan of fantasy, comedy, or true crime, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in some top-notch entertainment from the comfort of your own home.