Introducing Citizen Premium: Elevating Your Safety and Awareness

In today’s fast-paced world, staying informed and protected is of utmost importance. With the rise of technology, we have witnessed a surge in innovative solutions aimed at enhancing our safety. One such solution is Citizen Premium, a groundbreaking service that takes safety and awareness to the next level.

What is Citizen Premium?

Citizen Premium is a subscription-based service offered Citizen, a leading safety app that provides real-time crime and safety alerts. With Citizen Premium, users gain access to a range of exclusive features designed to empower them with even greater situational awareness.

By subscribing to Citizen Premium, users can enjoy benefits such as:

Unlimited Safety Alerts: Receive real-time notifications about incidents, emergencies, and crimes in your vicinity, ensuring you stay informed and can take necessary precautions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does Citizen Premium cost?

A: Citizen Premium is available for a monthly subscription fee of $9.99 or an annual fee of $89.99.

Q: Is Citizen Premium available in all locations?

A: Citizen Premium is currently available in select cities across the United States. The service is expanding rapidly, so check the Citizen app or website to see if it is available in your area.

Q: Can I cancel my Citizen Premium subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Simply go to your account settings and follow the instructions to cancel.

With Citizen Premium, you can take control of your safety and stay informed like never before. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your awareness and protect yourself and your loved ones.