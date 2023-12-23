What is Channel 383 on DIRECTV?

Introduction

If you’re a DIRECTV subscriber, you may have come across channel 383 in your program guide and wondered what it is all about. Channel 383 is a popular destination for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of exciting content. In this article, we will explore what channel 383 on DIRECTV has to offer and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Channel 383?

Channel 383 on DIRECTV is known as the ESPN College Extra channel. It is a specialized sports channel that focuses on college sports, providing coverage of various collegiate athletic events throughout the year. From football and basketball to soccer and volleyball, ESPN College Extra brings you live games, highlights, analysis, and more from universities across the United States.

What can you expect to find on Channel 383?

ESPN College Extra on channel 383 offers a diverse lineup of college sports programming. You can catch live games from major conferences such as the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, and more. Whether you’re a fan of football, basketball, baseball, or any other college sport, this channel ensures you won’t miss out on the action.

FAQs about Channel 383 on DIRECTV

Q: Do I need to subscribe to a specific package to access Channel 383?

A: Yes, ESPN College Extra on channel 383 is part of the DIRECTV Sports Pack. You will need to subscribe to this package to gain access to the channel.

Q: Can I watch games on Channel 383 in high definition?

A: Yes, if you have an HD receiver and an HD television, you can enjoy the games on Channel 383 in high definition for an enhanced viewing experience.

Q: Are there any additional costs to access Channel 383?

A: Yes, the ESPN College Extra channel on channel 383 requires an additional subscription fee as part of the DIRECTV Sports Pack.

Conclusion

Channel 383 on DIRECTV, also known as ESPN College Extra, is a dedicated channel for college sports enthusiasts. With live games, highlights, and analysis from various collegiate athletic events, this channel ensures you stay up to date with your favorite teams and conferences. To access Channel 383, you will need to subscribe to the DIRECTV Sports Pack. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the excitement of college sports on Channel 383!