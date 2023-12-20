What is CBS This Morning Called Now?

In a recent announcement, CBS News revealed that their popular morning show, CBS This Morning, will undergo a significant transformation. The show, which has been a staple in morning news for nearly a decade, will now be known as CBS Mornings. This rebranding effort aims to modernize the show’s image and better reflect its evolving content.

Why the Change?

The decision to rebrand CBS This Morning as CBS Mornings comes as part of a broader strategy to attract a wider audience and adapt to the changing landscape of morning news. CBS News aims to create a more inclusive and engaging program that appeals to viewers of all ages and backgrounds. By refreshing the show’s name and format, CBS hopes to stay relevant in an increasingly competitive media environment.

What Can Viewers Expect?

With the new name comes a fresh look and feel for CBS Mornings. The show will continue to deliver the high-quality journalism and insightful interviews that viewers have come to expect. However, there will be some notable changes to the format and presentation. CBS Mornings will feature a revamped set design, enhanced graphics, and a more energetic atmosphere. The show will also introduce new segments and recurring features to provide a diverse range of news and entertainment.

When Will the Change Take Place?

The rebranding of CBS This Morning to CBS Mornings is set to take effect on September 7th, 2021. Viewers can tune in on that day to witness the debut of the show’s new name, look, and format.

What Does This Mean for the Hosts?

The beloved trio of anchors, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil, will continue to lead the show under its new name. Their chemistry and journalistic expertise have been instrumental in the success of CBS This Morning, and they will play a crucial role in the transition to CBS Mornings.

In conclusion, CBS This Morning is now known as CBS Mornings. The rebranding effort aims to revitalize the show and attract a broader audience. Viewers can expect a fresh look, new segments, and the same trusted journalism from the show’s dedicated hosts. Tune in on September 7th to experience the exciting transformation firsthand.