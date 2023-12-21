What is CBS streaming called?

CBS All Access: The Ultimate Streaming Destination for CBS Fans

CBS All Access is the streaming service offered CBS, one of the leading television networks in the United States. Launched in 2014, CBS All Access has quickly become a go-to platform for fans of CBS shows, offering a wide range of content that can be streamed anytime, anywhere.

With CBS All Access, subscribers gain access to a vast library of current and past CBS shows, including popular series like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” In addition to these beloved shows, CBS All Access also offers exclusive original programming, such as “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Good Fight,” and “The Twilight Zone.” This means that CBS All Access not only provides access to your favorite CBS shows, but also offers new and exciting content that can’t be found anywhere else.

FAQ:

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a streaming service that allows subscribers to watch a wide range of CBS shows and exclusive original programming.

How much does CBS All Access cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month and a Commercial Free plan for $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to the same content, but the Commercial Free plan eliminates ads during streaming.

Can I watch live TV on CBS All Access?

Yes, CBS All Access offers live streaming of local CBS stations in many markets. This allows subscribers to watch their favorite CBS shows as they air, in addition to on-demand streaming.

Can I stream CBS All Access on multiple devices?

Yes, CBS All Access supports streaming on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

In conclusion, CBS All Access is the ultimate streaming destination for CBS fans, offering a vast library of CBS shows, exclusive original programming, and the ability to stream live TV. With its affordable subscription plans and compatibility with multiple devices, CBS All Access provides a convenient and enjoyable streaming experience for all CBS enthusiasts.